SERVICOM scores NMDPRA high in service delivery

Mrs Nnenna Akajemeli, the National Coordinator/CEO of SERVICOM, has scored the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority

By Philomina Attah

Mrs Nnenna Akajemeli, the National Coordinator/CEO of SERVICOM, has scored the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) high in its service delivery to its customers and stakeholders.

Akajemeli gave the commendion at a formal presentation of SERVICOM Compliance Evaluation reports of NMDPRA and its 13 selected field offices across the country in Abuja on Monday.

According to her, SERVICOM has been at the forefront of evaluating service delivery across Nigeria’s Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs).

She said that SERVICOM’s rating system ranged from zero to five stars, with scores between 90 and 100 earning the prestigious five-star rating, a feat yet to be achieved by any MDA.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the report highlighted the strengths of various offices.

For instance, Abuja’s office excelled in emergency responsiveness, while Bayelsa’s proactive monitoring ensured safety standards.

Kano’s office was lauded for quality control and customer trust, and Lagos streamlined operations through digitalisation.

Akajemeli emphasised the continuous improvement and stakeholder-engagement to enhance public service delivery and citizen satisfaction.

She said that NMDPRA, as a regulatory agency, conducted regular surveillance to ensure product availability and compliance at all times.

“As at the time of the evaluation, customers/stakeholders revealed that the Calabar Regional and Eket Field Offices deliver prompt services.

“There are no delays in submission of applications for issuance of licenses and permits to headquarters.

“This promotes timeliness, transparency, and fosters trust between NMDPRA and stakeholders in the region ” she said.

“According to her, this has minimised the incidence of hoarding and exploitation of customers in the region.

“Calabar regional and Eket field offices have cordial relationships with stakeholders.

“This strengthens engagement, improves communication, and boosts trust, enhancing effective and sustainable service delivery.

“For example, some of the feedback obtained from such consultations with stakeholders has led to the automation of the NMDPRA processes.

“This has tremendously reduced waiting time for issuance of operating licenses,” she said.

She said that some challenges were, however, noticed

She listed the challenges to include duplication of duties among regulatory bodies, which frustrate stakeholders, and reliance on third-party labs for testing, which raised concerns about oversight.

She said that during evaluation, it was observed that there is no reward system in place for staff who excel in the discharge of their duties, especially in the regional and state offices.

According to her, this negatively impacts staff morale and productivity and ultimately affects the quality of services delivered to stakeholders.

She suggested improving and decentralising decision-making to enhance service efficiency and automating processes for better productivity.

The SERVICOM boss said that it was clear that while NMDPRA had made commendable strides, continuous improvement was essential to meet the evolving needs of Nigeria’s petroleum sector.

“The management of NMDPRA should upgrade and maintain its technical systems to minimise technical glitches and fully automate its process.

“This will improve the overall efficiency and effectiveness of the registration process and enhance customer satisfaction

“It is our belief that the Authority will ensure continuous improvement on the quality of services delivered to its customers when the recommendations contained in these reports are truly implemented,” she said.

Responding, the NMDPRA Chief Executive, Mr Ahmed Farouk, said that the Authority had taken note of all the observations, adding that this was not a time for excuses.

He outlined strategic improvements in reward systems and service delivery.

“The NMDPRA plans to implement quarterly reviews for business rewards to boost workforce motivation rather than waiting for aassessment.

“Efforts are also underway to decentralise complaint systems and enhance ICT tools across regional offices to improve operational efficiency and service delivery,” he said (NAN).