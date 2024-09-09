Rivers Group cautions Lloyd over Clark comments

A Pan Rivers group, the One Rivers Initiative (ORI), has urged Mr Chidi Lloyd, one of the recently sacked chairmen of Local Government Areas in Rivers

By Deborah Coker

The group said this in a statement signed by Mr Victor Burubo, its Director, Media and Publicity on Monday in Abuja.

Lloyd, a loyalist of FCT Minister, Mr Nyesom Wike, is one of the recently removed Local Government Chairmen in Rivers. Their political bloc is in a face-off with Gov. Siminialayi Fubara.

Burubo said the group noted with a sense of outrage the attempts by Lloyd to discredit Fubara after Clark condemned Wike’s threats to distabilise states whose governors support Fubara.

“The ORI condemns this irreverent and crude insults directed at the person of Chief E.K Clark.

“No sane person with solid African parentage will resort to such rude and reckless verbal attacks on a man like Clark, who is 96 years old, and has served Nigeria creditably for many decades’’, he said.

Lloyd, a loyal of FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, while reacting to Clark’s letter to the I-G against his principal said Clark flayed Fubara’s candidature during the primaries because he was not a true Ijaw man.

“He should be in his village and not in Abuja. We have restrained ourselves from talking to an old man.

“To set the record straight, if Edwin Clark is truly who he thinks he is, he should be living in his village in Kiagbodo.

“He is one reason why the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has not achieved anything since inception because he sees it as his personal estate.

“Clark is still under the megalomania of thinking that he is the Asiwaju of the Niger Delta.

“At this age, Clark should be reconciling with those he has hurt. He should leave Wike alone’’, he said Lloyd who was fired by Fubara as the chairman of Emohua Local Government Area. (NAN)(