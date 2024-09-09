NYSC D-G tasks corps members on community service

By Ibrahim Kado

The Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brig.-Gen. Yusha’u Ahmed, has tasked corps members to engage in community service, respect the culture and traditions of their host communities, and make a positive impact.

He gave this charge during his official visit to the Adamawa State orientation camp in Damare, Gerei Local Government Area, on Monday.

Ahmed advised corps members to accept their posting in good faith, without seeking redeployment, and assured them of their security and welfare.

He encouraged them to be security conscious and focus on skill acquisition training, as white-collar jobs were not readily available.

The Director-General emphasised the importance of self-employment and entrepreneurship, stating that the NYSC was collaborating with government and non-governmental organisations to provide soft loans and support.

He noted that thousands of beneficiaries have passed through the system.

During his visit, Ahmed inspected the camp facilities and expressed satisfaction, while identifying areas for improvement.

Mr Moses Confidence, speaking on behalf of the corps members, thanked the D-G for the visit, which he said had inspired them and reminded them of the importance of the service year.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the D-G presented two cows and cash to NYSC groups, including the Band, Dance, and Man-O-War, among others. (NAN)