Rivers Assembly screens, confirms Board members for BPP

By Ikuru Lizzy

The Rivers House of Assembly has screened and confirmed eight nominees to serve as Chairman and members of the Rivers State Bureau of Public Procurement.

The screeing and confirmation conducted at Friday’s plenary, followed a correspondence from Gov. Siminalaye Fubara requesting rectification of the nominees.

Names of the nominees as read by the Speaker, Mr Victor Oko-Jumbo, included Mr Lawrence Oko-Jaja, Chairman, while Mr Ernest Ekwe, Mrs Mina Ogbanga and Mr Iseleye Amacree are members.

Others are Mr Adokiye Oyagiri, Mr Gift Alex-Hart, Mrs Grace Oraronu and Mrs Selinah Amonieah.

While deliberating on the list, the lawmakers described the nominees as “people of unquestionable character”.

They urged the nominees to uphold the confidence reposed on them by placing the interest of the state above every consideration.

The nominees, during the screening, promised to bring their wealth of experience to bear in the discharge of their duties.

Oko-Jaja, the nominated chairman, had earlier told the lawmakers that the nominees were drawn from various sectors and would pull together their wealth of knowledge for the good of the agency and Rivers state.

He, on behalf of the nominees, promised to discharge the assignment diligently.(NAN)