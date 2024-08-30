Onyeka Onwenu laid to rest in Lagos

Legendary music icon, Onyeka Onwenu, has been laid to rest in Lagos.

By Oladele Eniola

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Onwenu, popularly know as the “Elegant Stallion”, died on July 30, after collapsing at an event.

The funeral service held on Friday at the Fountain of Life Church, Ilupeju, and was followed by a private burial ceremony at Ebony Vaults in Ikoyi.

Family, friends and well wishers paid their last respects as the late singer’s body was lowered to the grave.

Abraham and Tijani Ogunlende, sons of the late singer, expressed their gratitude for the love and support from the public.

They described their mother as a national treasure who impacted many lives through her music and various works.

NAN reports that prominent figures including Peter Obi, a former presidential candidate, and Gov. Alex Otti of Abia amongst others attended the burial (NAN)