Ramadan: Oyeyemi felicitates with Muslim faithful, assures on security

With the announcement of the sighting of the crescent of the new moon of Ramadan in parts of Nigeria and formal declaration by the Sultan of Sokoto and President General of the Nigerian Supreme Council For Islamic Affairs for commencement of the Ramadan fast on Friday, 24 April 2020, the Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Dr Boboye Oyeyemi has felicitated with the Muslim faithfuls assuring them of safety during the holy month. In his Ramadan message, the Corps Marshal thanked the Almighty Allah for sparing the lives of the people to witness yet another Ramadan fast of deep spiritual exercise, saying that calls for sober reflection by people and recommitment to safety ideals during and after the holy month.

In a press release signed by the Corps Public Education Officer, Bisi Kazeem, the Corps Marshal enjoins all participating Muslims to embark on this year’s Ramadan fast with solemn minds, considering its coincidence with the period when coronavirus pandemic is ravaging the world. According to him, the pandemic has made it even most imperative that Muslims who are engaging in the spiritual exercise do so with greater consciousness and prayers for God’s intervention in eradicating the virus and providing relief to mankind.

While assuring Nigerians that the FRSC will continue to be active in creating safer road environment for all road users through collaboration with relevant security agencies particularly in enforcing the stay at home orders aimed at containing the spread of the coronavirus, the Corps Marshal reiterates his earlier call on Nigerians to fully obey the directives on the lockdown, wash their hands regularly and observe the social distancing rules to deal with the spread of the infectious disease.

He reassured members of the public that in enforcing the Presidential orders on restriction of movement in Abuja, Lagos and Ogun States and in supporting the various state governments in enforcing their stay at home orders, FRSC personnel participating in the joint enforcement with other security agencies would continue to be orderly, civil and professional for a safe and secured environment.

Oyeyemi further admonished all motorists to show special consideration to other road users in the spirit of the Ramadan fast in order to create a peaceful atmosphere for all during the period and beyond. He wishes all happy and safe Ramadan fast, reminding members of the public to always call the FRSC call centre through the toll free line: 122 to report any emergencies.