NIS hands over N1m.worth of seized drugs to NAFDAC in Adamawa

The Nigeria Immigration Services, (NIS) on Saturday in Yola, handed over 23 packets of Diazapam tablets worth over N1million to the National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC).

Speaking during the handover, Muhammed Babandede,Comptroller -General of Immigration, said the drugs,which he said were dangerous,were intercepted from a Cameronian who tried to smuggle same into Nigeria.

Babandede ,represented by Muhammed Hassan, Comptroller of Immigration in charge of Adamawa, said the suspect was arrested on 14 April,2020 at Wuro Boki ,a village on Nigeria – Cameron border check point.

” On 14 April, 2020 , our patrol team along the Cameronian border with Nigeria, around Wuro Boki area, intercepted a Cameronian man carrying 23 packages of Diazapam.

” After thorough investigation, the suspect confessed to have been taking such drugs into Yola, Adamawa state capital ( Nigeria ).

” We invited Port health , and after their investigation on the suspect they advised for his immediate repatriation, where he was handed over to Cameronian authority on 17 April, 2020 ” Babandede said.

The controller said Service had been making efforts to protect lives and property of Nigerians.

He, however, appealed to citizens of the state, especially those living close to the border, to give maximum cooperation to security operatives.

In his remark, Mr.Jamilu Audu,the state controller of NAFDAC, expressed satisfaction with the cordial working relationship between sister government agencies.

According to Audu, Diazepam is been misused to treat anxiety, alcohol withdrawal, and seizures.

” It is also used to relieve muscle spasms and to provide sedation before medical procedures, as well as works to calm the brain and nerves.

”Diazepam belongs to a class of drugs known as benzodiazepines”, he said.

Audu saluted the officers of Nigeria Immigratin Service for their vigilance and dedication to duty. ( NAN)