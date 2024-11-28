Prof. Ndie Warns: Without Strict Speed, Drug Checks, More Lives Will Be Lost Every Second

As road accidents continue to claim lives at an alarming rate, the Dean, Faculty of Health Sciences, National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN), Prof. Elkenah Chubike Ndie has called for the adoption of advanced road safety measures akin to those implemented in developed countries.

By Chimezie Godfrey

Prof. Ndie made the call at the occasion of the “30th Inaugural Lecture” with the theme,”Nursing Science: An Applied Science of Care for All,” held on Thursday at Headquarters of the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN), Abuja.

The recommendation, which underscores the role of law enforcement in mitigating road crashes, advocates for a proactive approach to policing reckless driving.

The suggestion made by the revered Professor includes empowering police officers to stop drivers suspected of speeding and conduct on-the-spot health checks. This would involve testing blood sugar levels and screening for drugs in the driver’s system. If abnormalities are detected, the driver would be detained to prevent potential harm to themselves and others.

“My basic recommendation is that accident is taking a lot of people everyday almost every second, that there should be as it is done in other developed countries, that when a police sees a driver speeding he should stop him, check his blood sugar, and check his blood for the level of drugs in him, if it is not normal then he should arrest the person, that is the only way to solve this problem. But if we don’t do that more people will be lost per second,” Prof. Ndie emphasized.

According to him, road traffic accidents remain a leading cause of injury and death globally, with developing nations bearing the brunt. In Nigeria, data from the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) shows that overspeeding and impaired driving contribute significantly to road crashes.

Further more on road accidents, Professor Ndie said research has revealed abnormal health habits exhibited by Mass Transit Bus Drivers (MTBD) in terms of their feeding pattern, excessive daytime sleepiness, among others.

Based on the findings, he recommended that nutrition education with proper Behavior Change Communication (BCC) should be provided for the drivers.

He also harped on diabetes prevention, urging that citizens should give attention to their nutrition.”On diabetes is that people should obey the rules, they should control what they eat. Whatever thing you are eating, you should know the glycemic index of what you are eating. Reduce eating anyhow, drinking anyhow that is my own contribution.”

Earlier, Prof. Ndie addressing issues of identity crises in the nursing profession in Nigeria, revealed that NOUN has produced the highest nursing graduate compared to her counterpart across Nigeria.

“I joined nursing profession at the most difficult period in the history of nursing education in university system in Nigeria. This is the period one can rightly describe as “Nursing identity crises in Nigerian educational system”. At University level, the two Departments offering degrees in nursing were reluctant to address the issues concerning nursing education. University of Ibadan awarded degree in Nursing as post-basic and specialized training while University of Ife (OAU) awarded baccalaureate degree in Nursing Science.

“At this time, the degree obtained in Universities in Nigeria were not equivalent, some State Ministry of Health discriminated against the degree from OAU. There was strife between holders and Diploma holders among Nurses in Nigeria.

“I wish to congratulate the National Open University of Nigeria for integrating both systems and offering opportunities for those seeking further nursing training. Today NOUN has produced the highest nursing graduate compared to her counterpart. My distinguished audience, I am proud to say that I contributed greatly in the growth and progress of NOUN nursing and results of our effort are worth emulation,” he proudly revealed.

Highlights of the event were the official presentation of the 30th Inaugural Lecture booklet by Professor Elkenah Ndie, elaborate and extensive group photographs by dignitaries that graced the auspicious occasion.