Prof. Mary Ezeajughu expresses concern over traditional leadership crisis in Kano

A Political Analyst and Criminologist, Professor Mary Ezeajughu, has expressed profound concern over the ongoing traditional leadership crisis in Kano State.

According to the Professor who teaches in the Department of Political Science, Tansian University, Umunya, Anambra State, the current turmoil is a clear indication that corruption is fiercely fighting back within the state’s governance structure.

Reflecting on the events surrounding the dethronement of Emir Sanusi by Governor Ganduje, the university don lamented the lack of condemnation from key statesmen and political leaders. She described this incident as a manifestation of “evil and wickedness” that went largely unchallenged.

The lecturer further highlighted a worrying trend within the Nigerian judiciary, where decisions appear to be swayed by the highest bidder rather than the principles of justice.

“A high court in one jurisdiction issues an ex parte order, and the opposing party promptly secures a contradictory order from another court,” she observed. This inconsistency, she argued, has eroded public faith in the judiciary, with leadership figures remaining conspicuously silent.

Addressing the broader implications, University teacher questioned the integrity of Nigeria’s democratic institutions. She referenced Abraham Lincoln’s definition of democracy as “government of the people,” questioning whether Nigeria still embodies this ideal before even considering governance “for the people.”

The security apparatus, according to her, appears confused and compromised, with contradictory court orders creating a state of lawlessness and undermining the rule of law.

She also criticized the selfishness of politicians who have neglected their fundamental obligation to safeguard the lives and property of their constituents, thereby failing to provide a good quality of life. A good leader, she asserted, should serve as a mirror for the masses, exemplifying transparency and accountability—qualities she believes Governor Ganduje lacked. In her view, his tenure exemplified the behaviour of a ruler rather than a leader, characterized by mismanagement of power and disregard for the rights of the people.

Prof. Ezeajughu concluded by suggesting that the situation in Kano should serve as a cautionary tale for other politicians, reminding them that power is transient and subject to change. She called for a return to principled leadership that prioritizes the welfare of the people over personal gain and political expediency.