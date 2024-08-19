Power towers desruction huge sabotage – Commissioner

By Nathan Nwakamma

The Bayelsa Government says the destruction of the electricity towers is an “attack on the social and economic wellbeing of the residents of the state and a sabotage on government’s investment drive”.

Mrs Ebiuwou Koku-Obiyai, Commissioner for Information, Orientation and Strategy, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Yenagoa, shortly after an on-the-spot assessment of the ongoing works to re-erect two out of the three collapsed power towers at the Igbogene area of Yenagoa.

NAN reports that Bayelsa has been thrown into darkness following the collapse of two transmission towers attacked by vandals.

The Transmission Company of Nigeria stated on Thursday that the two transmission towers, T98 and T99 along the Ahoada/Yenagoa 132kV line, were vandalised on July 29, in the Igbooghene community of Bayelsa State.

The TCN said that the incident caused the collapse of both towers, cutting off the power supply to the state, including TCN’s Yenagoa Sub-station and the Gbarain Power Station.

Koku-Obiyai advised residents to be vigilant and join forces to maintain surveillance on power installations.

She noted that the recent extensive attack on powerlines supplying electricity to the state suggests a calculated attempt at making life difficult for Bayelsa residents.

She urged the people to join the government in condemning the unfortunate criminal attacks on power towers in the state.

The Information Commissioner however commended the TCN for responding quickly to Bayelsa government’s calls to restore the collapsed towers.

She expressed optimism that power will be restored, with the quick commencement of repair works in Bayelsa and 13 other collapsed towers between Okugbe and Mbiama in Rivers soon.

The commissioner urged political gladiators to desist from turning the disaster into blame-game as their attitude is capable of strengthening the hands of the vandals.

She explained that the vandals are likely to find support in their political approach to the serious issues of development.

“We urge the people of Bayelsa to be patient with the Federal Government controlled Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN).

“TCN are the owners and operators of the powerline, every effort is being made to rehabilitate the damaged power towers to restore supply to the state”, she said.

Koku-Obiyai noted that the state will continue to work with relevant stakeholders to forestall a future occurrence of the willful damage of power infrastructure in the state.

The Managing Director of the Bayelsa Electricity Company Limited (BECL), Mr Olice Kemenanabo, who also spoke said the state government is committed to working with every stakeholder to ensure restoration of power soonest.

Kemenanabo expressed regrets over the attitude of residents to government asset.

He insisted that the only way to ensure citizens derived enduring benefit from the amenities in their communities is to own such assets and protect them.

He explained that since the residents are the primary beneficiaries of such infrastructure, it is only imperative and reasonable that they keep an eye on the installations.

The managing director said but for the vandalism of 13 additional towers between Okogbe and Mbiama, power would have been restored in four weeks.

He called on the security agents in the state to be focused in fishing out the unscrupulous elements and their accomplices that shutdown the economic activities in the state.

He however assured the residents that with the activation of the emergency clauses by TCN for the rehabilitation of the towers, power would likely be restored within five weeks. (NAN)