Police screens 309 Enugu applicants in ongoing 2021 recruitment of constables

The Police Command in Enugu state says no fewer than 309 applicants from the 17 council areas in Enugu state have been screened in the ongoing 2021 recruitment of constables.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, ASP Daniel Ndukwe, disclosed this in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday, in Enugu.

“A total of 309 applicants from the 17 Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the state have been successfully screened.

“A breakdown of this per LGA is as follows: Aninri –13, Awgu — 27, Enugu East — five, Enugu North –10, Enugu South — 12, Ezeagu — 12, Igbo-Etiti — 48, Igbo-Eze North –34 and Igbo-Eze South –12.

“Others included: Isi-Uzo –15, Nkanu East — eight, Nkanu West — seven, Nsukka — 46, Oji-River — 22, Udenu — 33, Udi — four and Uzo-Uwani — one,” Ndukwe said.

He noted that the screening mop-up for Enugu state applicants, which involved physical and credentials screening, have been extended.

“Successful applicants in the ongoing 2021 Recruitment of 10,000 Police Constables into the Nigeria Police from the 17 LGAs are hereby informed that date for the mop-up exercise of those who have not been screened has been extended to Tuesday, Feb. 8.

“The mop-up will start by 7:30a.m. at the Senior Police Officers’ Mess, Agbani Road, Enugu,” the police spokesman said.

He said that the applicants are to come along with the mandatory requirements of “National Identity Number (NIN) slip as well as original and duplicate copies of their credentials, including O’ Level result(s), certificate of origin and birth certificate/declaration of age arranged in two white flat files,

“A printout of their Application Profile Page, which can be obtained at www.policerecruitment.gov.ng, and duly completed guarantor’s form.

“They are to compulsorily present the mentioned items and strictly adhere to COVID-19 prevention protocols during the screening,” Ndukwe said. (NAN)

