Zamfara Govt donates N25m food items, clothes to victims of banditry

The Zamfara government, on Sunday, distributed N25 million worth of bags of assorted grains and clothing materials to the families of victims, who lost their lives to bandits’ attacks in Tsafe Local Government Area of the state.

This is contained in a statement issued in Gusau by the Director Information, state Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development.According to the statement, both financial, food and clothes assistance were distributed to the victims’ families at Tsafe palace.“

The leader of the state government delegation and deputy speaker of the state house of assembly, Musa Bawa-Musa led the distribution exercise, saying that the assistance was meant to relieve the families of the decease.The deputy speaker further said that the present administration in the state would continue to devise means of dealing with the ugly situation in the state.“I extend the condolence and sympathy message to the families of the deceased and the entire people of Tsafe local government area over this ugly act”, he said.

Also speaking, the Emir of Tsafe Alhaji Muhammadu Bawa thanked Gov Matawalle for responding to the victims within 48 hours of their plight, and the communities attacked by the bandits.Meanwhile, the state Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development has also distributed 561 bags of assorted grains, clothes and other non-food items to 428 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) from the 15 communities of Tsafe LGA.Presenting the items to the beneficiaries, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Alhaji Tukur Shehu-Kaya, explained that the intervention to IDPs was part of the ministry’s response to the displaced persons, with a view to alleviating their situation.Shehu-Kaya further reaffirmed the ministry’s commitment to the plight of the IDPs and vulnerable households across the state.

Responding, the Sole Administrator of Tsafe local government council, Aminu Mudi, assured of the council’s continuous support to the victims and prompt response to the security situation. (NAN)(

