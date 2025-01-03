Police promise to arrest killers of ex-controller of works in Ilorin

The Police Command in Kwara has promised to arrest those involved in Wednesday’s killing of a retired controller of works, Abdulrazaq Ajani, in Ilorin.

By Afusat Agunbiade-Oladipo

The command’s spokesperson, DSP Toun Ejire-Adeyemi, gave the assurance in Ilorin on Friday while presenting an update on the incident.

According to the spokesperson, investigations are ongoing to arrest and make those found culpable face the law.

“The Kwara Police Command assures the family that those involved in this dastardly act will be made to face the full wrath of the law.

“No arrest has been made as of this moment, but our police detectives are working assiduously to unravel this tragic incident.

“Kwara Police Command commiserates with the entire family of the Ajanis’; we pray that God Almighty consoles and comforts members of the family he left behind.

“We pray for the repose of the soul of their beloved father.

“Further updates will be communicated as investigations progress,” she said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls Ajani was reported murdered by four young persons.

He was said to have been trailed to his residence at Dele Gege Street, Aderoju, Tanke area of Ilorin, on Wednesday.

The incident occurred about 3.00 p.m., a few minutes after Ajani and his family returned from Offa, their hometown, where they had gone to celebrate the New Year. (NAN)