Police confirm killing of Sowore jnr by gunmen

The Police in Edo, Saturday confirmed the killing one, Mr Olajide Sowore, the younger brother to activist, Mr Omoyele Sowore.

The police said the deceased was shot dead in Edo by gunmen in the early hours Saturday.

He was said to have been coming from Igbinedion University, Okada, near Benin, where he was studying Pharmacy when he was shot dead the Benin-Lagos highway.

The added that five other were  abducted in the process.

Spokesman the in the state Bello Kontongs, terse voice said: “In addition to killing the younger Sowore, the kidnappers made away with five unidentified persons.”

According to Kontongs, the body the deceased has been deposited at the Igbinedion University Teaching Hospital (IUTH).

“Good morning all. This to confirm to that kidnappers at about 0645hrs along the Lagos-Benin Expressway by Isuwa kidnapped five unidentified persons.

“And in the process, they shot dead one, Sowore Felix Olajide, male, a pharmacy student Igbinedion University Okada.

“His remains has been deposited at IUTH mortuary, Okada, while effort ongoing to rescue the five kidnapped victims.

“Search and rescue are ongoing,” he added.

The elder Sowore, had statement earlier Saturday announced the killing his younger by yet-to-identified gunmen. (NAN)

