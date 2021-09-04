Crime fighting: Delta CP seeks improved police, public synergy

Mr Ari Ali, the Commissioner of Police (CP) in Delta has urged residents to continue to work closely with the police and other security agencies to make the state an investment destination.



Ali made the call on Saturday during a familarisation visit to the Niger Benue Transport Company (NBTC) in Ovwian community, Udu Local Government Area of the state.



The CP said that no investor would like to invest in an environment lacking peaceful coexistence.

“People should continue to partner with the police and other security agencies so that Delta will become the hub for investors.



“No investor would like to invest his money in a city where there is no peace.

“Statistically today, Delta has become a relatively crime-free society.



“First and foremost, we give thanks to God, and secondly to the people of Delta who are partnering with the police closely to ensure that residence sleep with their two eyes closed,” he said.



The police boss said the visit was aimed at fostering a symbiotic relationship between the police and the transport company.





“We are here to seek ways of establishing good relationship, that symbiotic relationship so that we can continue to partner with the company.



“The Nigeria Police Force cannot do it alone; crime fighting is everybody’s business.



“Globally, it has been acknowledged that no single hand can do it alone hence the need for collaborations, partnerships, and synergy.



“It is on this note that I decided to come and familiarise myself with you and see how we can have that good relationship and work together because no society grows where crime thrives.



“I solicit your cooperation and support. I assure you of the command’s support when the need arises,” he assured.



Responding, the Chairman of NBTC, Mr Moses Taiga expressed appreciation to the CP and his entourage for the visit.



Taiga who is also the President-General of the Urhobo Progress Union (UPU) Worldwide, said the objective of the 62-year-old marine company was to operate beyond 100 years.



“The current Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali is our friend and now the CP is our new friend. We are most excited.



“We are a peaceful marine company; we operate throughout the country.



“We used to go through Yola to Cameroon to bring Cotton down here for export.



“Later we moved on to servicing oil companies,” he said.



Established in 1958, NBTC is a major operator in the inland water transportation sub-sector, building and repairing different vessels such as armoured boats, water ambulances, barges, tug boats, and offshore supply boats, among other things. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...