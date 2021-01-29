Osun govt. begins pre-construction phase of Olaiya flyover

The Osun government, on Friday, commenced the pre-construction phase of Olaiya flyover in Osogbo, with a three-hour demo-closure of the Ogo-Oluwa-Olaiya-MDS corridor.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that full construction of the flyover is expected to commence by February, as promised by the state government, with the completion scheduled for the next few months.

NAN also reports that the state government had earlier announced the demo-closure of the area between 2:00 pm. and 5:00 pm. on Jan. 29, as part of the protocols for the commencement of the project.

The announcement was made by the Commissioner for Works and Transport, Mr Oluremi Omowaiye.

Government had also engaged some key road transport agencies, such as Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), O’Tram, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and the Nigerian Police Force (NPF) to control traffic around the area and direct motorists to alternative to alternative routes.

NAN reports that no fewer than 110 FRSC personnel and those of other sister agencies were expected to be strategically positioned along the diversion routes and other critical locations.

The locations include Oke-Fia roundabout, Olaiya junction, New Orisunmbare market area, Jaleyemi, Aregbe, Akindeko and Akinlade junctions as well as Capital and Lamido.

Meanwhile, some residents of Osogbo have expressed happiness over the project, saying that it would add value to the infrastructural development of the state and also saves lives and property.

Mr Benedict Ugochukwu, a food vendor told NAN that he was happy with the construction of the flyover at Olaiya junction, saying that it would help reduce the spate of accidents in that axis and ease traffic flow.

He, however, pleaded with the state government to ensure that compensations were paid to those whose property would be affected by the project.

Mrs Agnes Olaleye, a civil servant, while praising the present administration for the project, called for the construction of a similar flyover at Oke-Fia, near Government House. (NAN)