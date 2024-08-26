Orientation course: NYSC fumigates Katsina camp

By Abbas Bamalli

National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) has embarked on the fumigation, cleaning and vegetation around the hostels and Clinic in the Katsina orientation camp.

The sanitation, which commenced last week, was in preparation for the commencement of the nationwide 2024 Batch ‘B’ Stream II three- week orientation exercise.

Inspecting the exercise in Katsina on Monday, the NYSC Coordinator in the state, Alhaji Sa’idu Ibrahim, said it was aimed at getting the camp ready for the course.

Ibrahim said, “We have started since last week because I know its the rainy season and the grasses will grow unabated.”

He further explained that the fumigation, sweeping and hoeing round the hostels including the Camp Clinic have started in earnest.

“The essence is to ensure thorough cleaning of the camp environment before the arrival of the corps members especially that this is the period that mosquitoes and other dangerous insects rear their ugly heads.

“The work will be extended to all staff quarters and offices in the camp, as cleanliness is next to Godliness.

“Officers of the Federal Fire Fighters were engaged to carry out the fumigation of the entire camp,” the coordinator disclosed.

Also speaking, the Camp Manager, Alhaji Isa Tanko, said that the early fumigation would allow the chemicals used to subside before the arrival of the camp officials and the corps members. (NAN)