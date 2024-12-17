Oborevwori frowns at employers’ rejection of corps members

Delta Gov. Sheriff Oborevwori on Tuesday called on government agencies and other employers of corps members not to reject them but provide a conducive environment

By Clara Egbogota

Delta Gov. Sheriff Oborevwori on Tuesday called on government agencies and other employers of corps members not to reject them but provide a conducive environment for them to perform optimally.

Oborevwori made the call on Thursday at the closing of the orientation programme of corps members in the Batch C, Stream 1, at Issele-Uku.

Oborevwori was represented by Mr Harry Trakiriowei, the state Commissioner for Youth Development.

“Let me remind all local government personnel, traditional rulers, community leaders and all security agencies to consciously make security of corps members a top priority.

“Endeavour to provide a peaceful and interactive atmosphere for these youths to fully integrate into your various communities to make them to contribute their quotas to the development of Delta State,” he added.

The governor remarked that many Delta communities had benefitted from development projects and other giant strides of corps members.

“Therefore, as you go into these communities, be worthy ambassadors of the scheme and be determined to imprint your names in gold in the heart of the people.

“I encourage you all to serve diligently with sincere commitment, be role models and good mentors to our children and youths in various communities,” he told the corps members.

Oborevwori said that the state would continue to discharge its statutory responsibilities to the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) within the limits of available resources.

“As a government, we will continue to reward excellent service among corps members and encourage any action or service capable of improving the lot of our people.

“We will also continue to renovate and develop the permanent orientation camp by adding value to ensure that induction and training of corps members on this ground is complete and total.”

The governor commended the corps members for their conduct throughout their orientation course.

He urged them to respect the culture and tradition of their host communities.

“I hope that you all have benefitted from the orientation course, which was geared towards instilling the values and ideals of the NYSC scheme.

“Delta State is very safe and hospitable. I assure you of the warmth and love of Deltans wherever you are posted to for your primary assignment.

“There may be one or two differences between the people’s ways of life and the ones you are used to.

“You have to learn to show understanding, adaptability and respect,”he said.

Mr John Kwaghe, the Delta State Coordinator of NYSC, commended the corps members for dedication, discipline and readiness to serve.

He urged the corps members to make apply the knowledge and skills they acquired during their orientation course.

“Your service year presents a unique opportunity to make meaningful contributions to your host communities.

“Serve with humility, diligence and creativity. Be exemplary in your roles as teachers and leaders, and strive to impact positively on the lives of those you encounter.

“I also urge you to take full advantage of the SAED post-camp training to further enhance your skills and entrepreneurial potential,” he said.

He thanked Delta State Government for support for the scheme.

“Your promise to provide a 150kva generator to address the camp’s power supply challenges is highly appreciated.

“We eagerly look forward to its delivery, as the current generator is insufficient to meet the camp’s power needs.

“The perimeter fencing of the camp is also begging for serious attention as the present one is weak and very low, particularly at the back of the camp,” he said.

He also urged community leaders to continue treating corp members as their own children, prioritising their welfare and security.

“Together, we can ensure that their service year is both impactful and fulfilling.” (NAN)