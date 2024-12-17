Sule urges corps members to be  ambassadors of hope

Gov. Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa state has urged corps members posted to the state to be ambassadors of hope in their places of primary assignments across the state.

He gave the admonition at the closing ceremony of the 2024 Batch C Stream I orientation course at the Magaji Dan Yamusa National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Permanent Orientation camp in Keffi Local Government Area of the state on Tuesday.

Represented by his deputy, Dr Emmanuel Akabe, the governor urged the corps members to be catalysts for progress and advocates for a better tomorrow in their host communities.

“Carry with you the sense of duty, the commitment to community and the passion for positive change that you have cultivated during this orientation course.

“Whether you find yourself in bustling cities, serene villages or remote hamlets, let the principles of unity, understanding and empathy guide your interactions,” he said.

Sule also charged the corps members, irrespective of their postings, to embrace the communities they were called to serve in order find the true essence of their purpose.

He also urged the corps members to contribute wholeheartedly to the progress of their host communities.

The governor congratulated the 1, 600 corps members comprised of 731 males and 869 females, and camp officials for achieving a hitch-free orientation exercise.

“Together you have navigated challenges, celebrated victories and forged bonds that will linger as cherished memories.

“As you prepare to spread your wings and embrace the diverse landscape of our great state, remember the values instilled in you during this orientation.

The governor assured the corps members of his administration’s statutory responsibility to their welfare, security and general well-being.

“Nasarawa state is peaceful and the people are truly accommodating,” he added.

He encouraged the corps members to accept their postings in good faith and appealed to corps employers not to reject corps members posted to their establishments.

“Rejecting corps members puts a snag on their zeal to serve,” he said.

Sule then directed the Nasarawa state Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development, Mr Ja’afaru Ango to keep a record of establishments in the state who reject corps members for appropriate sanction.

In her remarks, Mrs Salamatu Muhammad, Coordinator of the scheme in the state congratulated the corps members for conducting themselves properly during the orientation course.

She said the corps members were immersed in the ideals of the scheme during the orientation course, engaging in a wide array of training activities including drills, lectures, value reorientation, sports, social events, skills acquisition among others.

“They have been introduced to the Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) programme, a cornerstone initiative of the scheme that has nurtured countless entrepreneurs and job creators over time,” she said.

She urged the corps members to approach the one year national service with humility and a spirit of selflessness.

“Focus on making positive contributions in your host communities, serving as exemplary ambassadors of your families, the NYSC and our nation at your places of primary assignment,” she said.

Muhammad appreciated Gov. Sule for his unwavering support for the scheme at all times. (NAN)