NYSC says reports it rejected SLT Poly graduates untrue

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), has denied reports that it refused to register Science and Laboratory Technology (SLT), graduates at its Gombe State Orientation Camp.

By Peter Uwumarogie

The reports had alleged that Polytechnic graduates, who studied SLT, were denied access for not having professional certificates of the National Institute for Science Laboratory Technology (NISLT).

NYSC Coordinator in Gombe, Mrs Chinwe Nwachuku, while reacting to the claims, declared them as “untrue and baseless”.

“No SLT graduate was denied registration; all graduates who showed up in Gombe were registered and are already undergoing their orientation course.

“In Gombe camp, I am not aware of any SLT graduate not registered. We registered everyone with or without license.

“I am aware that some of them came without license, but we registered them because the headquarters gave the directive to register all, with or without license.

“Nobody was denied registration as far as Gombe camp is concerned,” she said.

The state coordinator appealed to peddlers of such fake news to always fact check their stories before publishing, to avoid misleading the public.

Corroborating Nwachukwu, Ms Oluwabunmi Alfred, a graduate of SLT Microbiology from Oyo State College of Agriculture and Technology, Igbo-Ora, told the News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) that she registered without hassles.

“My registration was seamless; I wonder why anyone would be spreading such fake news.”

Similarly, Mr Luka Shekwolo, an SLT Physics and Electrical graduate from Nasarawa State Polytechnics, Lafia, said that the story claiming that they were denied registration is false.

“I was registered in spite of not having the NISLT professional certification.

“If SLT graduates were denied, I will not be here; so, the report is entirely false because I am enjoying myself in Gombe camp.”(NAN)