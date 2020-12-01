NOA,UNICEF train officials, health educators on COVID-19 protocols

The National Orientation Agency (NOA) in collaboration with the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) on Monday in Minna trained community mobilisation officers and health educators on COVID-19 protocols.

Mr Bala Musa, UNICEF Focal Officer in NOA, said that the objective of the one-day training was to increase knowledge of participants on COVID-19 risk communication in the state.

Musa said that the training would help develop Local Government Areas (LGAs) level risk communication engagement plan and COVID-19 preventive take home key messages.

According to him, the training was to increase participant’s knowledge on signs, symptoms and prevention of the COVID-19.