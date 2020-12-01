NOA,UNICEF train officials, health educators on COVID-19 protocols

The National Orientation Agency (NOA) in collaboration with the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) on Monday in Minna trained community mobilisation officers and health educators on COVID-19 protocols.
Mr Bala Musa, UNICEF Focal Officer in NOA, said that the objective of the one-day training was to increase knowledge of participants on COVID-19 risk communication in the state.
Musa said that the training would help develop Local Government Areas (LGAs) level risk communication engagement plan and COVID-19 preventive take home key messages.
According to him, the training was to increase participant’s knowledge on signs, symptoms and prevention of the COVID-19.
In his remarks, Mr Yahaya Obongbo, NOA State Director, said the training was to build participants capacities on how to communicate and educate the people on COVID-19 preventive measures.
“We have realised that people no long observe COVID-19 protocol which is still around us. Participants are to return to their various LGAs to sensitise and educate people to obey regulations,” Obongbo said.
Also, Dr Abubakar Mohammed, Communication Specialist did a presentation on miscommunication and misconceptions on Coronavirus disease.
While Mr Mohammed Usman, State Health Educator presented on Communication and Community Engagement on COVID-19 and Mrs Joy Anorue, World Health Organization (WHO) Cluster Consultant, presented a paper on Communication of COVID-19 Infection, Prevention and Control. (NAN)
