Jigawa Healthcare Insurance Scheme begins with 200,000 beneficiaries

The Contributory Healthcare Insurance Scheme in Jigawa has began with the enrollment of 200,000 beneficiaries made up of 40,000 civil servants, their families and dependents.

Gov. Muhammad Badaru, while inaugurating the scheme in Dutse on Monday, said that the state had already accessed N500 million for the forward health insurance gateway.

Badaru said the establishment of the Jigawa Contributory Health Management Agency (JICHMA) was significant, considering its importance in the management of the state healthcare service coverage.

He said that his administration has taken healthcare service delivery very seriously, adding that it had allocated an average of 15 per cent of its annual budget to health sector since 2016.