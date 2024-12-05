NOA sensitises Nigerians to accept FG’s tax reform policy

Ikuru Lizzy

Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, the Director-General, National Orientation Agency (NOA), has urged Nigerians to accept Federal Government’s tax reform policy initiatives.

Issa-Onilu made the call in Port Harcourt on Thursday at a sensitisation programme on tax reform, security and cyber crime among others.

He said that the Federal Government was committed towards ensuring a more informed, secure and ethically upright society.

Represented by Mrs Rebecca Nasamu, the Director, General Services, Central Office, Issa-Onilu urged Nigerians to support Federal Government’s efforts to implementing citizens-friendly policies.

The NOA D-G said that when enacted, the tax reform bill would be of immense benefits to Nigeria and her citizens.

“It will eradicate double taxation, reduce taxation for low-income earners, and promote transparent digital tax process and social infrastructure development,” he said.

Speaking on security, Issa-Onilu said that the Federal Government was expanding policing initiatives aimed at enhancing citizens collaboration in the fight against insecurity.

He further said that the Federal Government had put measures in place to address the challenges of cyber crime among youths.

The D-G said that the National Social Investment Programme, Skills Acquisition Programmes, Promotion for Small and Medium Enterprises, were some of the impactful economic initiatives of the current administration.

Issa-Onilu assured Nigerians that the Bola Tinubu-led government was committed to protecting the dignity of every citizen.

“The government is already strengthening legal frameworks towards addressing human rights violations, gender-based violence and child trafficking,” he said.

He urged Nigerians to play active roles in the campaign against the spread of HIV/AIDS by living responsible lifestyles.

“In living responsibly, we must avoid stigmatising already infected persons, we should also provide support for them.(NAN)