No pending Lassa fever cases in kaduna—–Official

Kaduna State Primary Health Development Agency, (KPHDA) says there is no pending cases of Lassa fever in the state.

Director of public health, Ibrahim Hamza-Ikara, told the News Agency of Nigeria on Wednesday in Kaduna, that the state has not recorded any Lassa fever cases for the past few weeks.

He added that all suspected cases have been discharged from the hospitals.

“We have not recorded any Lassa fever cases for the past few weeks and all the remaining eight patients have been discharged.

He said the state would continue it’s sensitisation programme on how best to improve hygiene practices to residents.

The News Agency of Nigeria recalls that on February 23, the state recorded four deaths of Lassa fever and three on admission from the 44 Nigerian Army Reference hospital in the state.

Others infected were identified and being closely monitored.

He urged residents to maintain proper food and environmental hygiene and immediately report any suspected cases of Lassa fever to the nearest health facility for prompt attention. (NAN)

By Stella Kabruk