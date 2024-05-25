Gridlock as petrol tanker explodes on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

A tanker conveying Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) on Saturday morning exploded after falling on its side at Ibafo axis of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

By Abiodun Lawal

Mrs Florence Okpe, the spokesperson, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Ogun, confirmed the incident to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abeokuta.

Okpe said that men of the Ogun State Fire Service were at the scene of the crash, with efforts ongoing to put out the fire.

” FRSC operatives from Ibafo outpost are on ground managing the traffic situation.

” We are witnessing traffic build up between Ago Igbala, the road traffic crash scene, and MFM prayer city on the outward Lagos section of the expressway,” she said.

Okpe said that full details of the crash would be provided as soon as possible.(NAN)