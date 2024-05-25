Tinubu’s administration revolutionalising Nigeria’s health sector – Minister

The Federal Government says that President Bola Tinubu’s administration is taking significant steps to revolutionise Nigeria’s health sector.

By Abujah Racheal

The Federal Government says that President Bola Tinubu’s administration is taking significant steps to revolutionise Nigeria’s health sector.

These initiatives included new infrastructure projects, enhanced regulations and efforts to boost local manufacturing, workforce development and health insurance coverage.

Prof. Ali Pate, Minister of Health and Social Welfare, disclosed this on Friday in Abuja at a Ministerial Sectoral briefing ahead of Tinubu’s first anniversary.

Pate revealed that groundbreaking ceremonies would soon be held for 10 major healthcare infrastructure projects across Nigeria.

“These projects will establish new radiology and clinical pathology centres in several regions, including Kaduna, Idubu, and Asaba, among others,” he said.

The minister emphasised that these facilities are part of a broader strategy to improve healthcare access, and diagnostic capabilities nationwide.

“The President has committed to renewing the health sector and these groundbreaking projects are a testament to that promise.

“These new centres will bring advanced diagnostic services closer to the people, enhancing early detection and treatment of various health conditions,” he said.

He said that the administration is focusing on enhancing local pharmaceutical production to reduce dependency on imports and create jobs.

“Effective regulation has played a crucial role in this effort, providing a conducive environment for local manufacturers.

“A notable example is the partnership with a Brazilian entity investing 240 million dollars to establish manufacturing plants in Lagos for producing test kits,” he said.

Pate said that to address healthcare workforce shortage, the administration had increased training slots from 38,000 to 64,000.

“This expansion aims to produce a new generation of healthcare professionals equipped to meet the country’s growing needs,” he said.

He also highlighted the importance of encouraging Nigerian medical professionals abroad to return home, and contribute their expertise to the nation’s healthcare system.

“We’ve seen an encouraging trend of well-trained Nigerians returning from abroad. This influx of expertise will significantly enhance our healthcare services,” he noted.

The minister said that the government aimed to increase the health insurance coverage from 17 million to 50 million Nigerians.

“This initiative is crucial for making healthcare services more affordable and accessible.

“Imagine the transformative impact of providing fair insurance to 50 million Nigerians. It will change the dynamics of our healthcare sector dramatically,” he said.

He said that the ministry in collaboration with Ghana, have closed several open drug markets to combat fake drugs in the country.

Pate said they are also working to establish coordinated wholesale centres to streamline the supply chain, and ensure distribution of safe medications.

He reassured Nigerians that the government was vigilant in protecting Nigeria’s health security through a One Health approach.

“This strategy involves collaboration between the health, agriculture, environment, and water resources sectors to address health issues comprehensively. We are committed to ensuring the health and well-being of all Nigerians.

“Our multifaceted approach, including surveillance and regulatory measures, is designed to tackle both infectious and non-infectious diseases,”he said.

