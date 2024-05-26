Sudden death of former Chairman, Ibrahim Lamorde, shocks EFCC

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, says it received with shock, the sudden death of one of its former Executive Chairman, Mr. Ibrahim Lamorde.

Dele Oyewale, Head, Media & Publicity, recalled in statement Sunday that Lamorde, pioneer Director of Operations and third substantive Chairman of the EFCC between February 15, 2012 and November 9, 2015, served the nation actively as a focused and gallant anti- graft fighter.

Oyewale said Lamorde will be sorely missed both at the EFCC and the nation at large.

The Commission prays for the repose of his soul and comfort for his family, the EFCC and the entire nation.