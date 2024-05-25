Former CP to Mbah: Rescind decision to demolish Ogige main market

A retired Commissioner of Police, Chief Sunny Ngwu has appealed to Gov, Peter Mbah to have a rethink on the planned demolition of part of Ogige Main Market, Nsukka, in Nsukka local government Area of Enugu State.

Enugu State government had recently marked some parts of the market for demolition to pave way for the planned construction of Bus Terminal by government and has given affected traders ultimatum to vacate the market.

Government directed owners of the affected shops to submit their documents for verification and possibly compensation by government.

Briefing newsmen in Nsukka, Ngwu begged the Governor to consider the plight of the traders given the present harsh economic situation in the country and reconsider his decision.

“The governor should find alternative place for the siting of the proposed Bus Terminal as many traders will loose source of earning a living,”he said.

Ngwu who was also a former Police Public Relation Office (PPRO) noted that the demolition if carried out would have devastating effects, not only to the traders, but to entire people of Enugu North Senatorial District,

“As well as affects staff and students in University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) as they will have no big market to do their shopping.

“I know Gov. Mbah has good intention for the people but it shouldn’t be one that will highly affect their livelihood and well-being.

” Enugu North zone has a vast virgin land where development projects such as this can be sited.

“We are not contesting the authority of the Governor over his choice of project location but we are pleading and requesting him to have a rethink and stop the planned demolition that will affect majority of the people.

“Ogige market the main market in Nsukka and UNN are the only industries in Nsukka ”, he said.

He said he knows Mbah and have absolute confidence in him as one who has listening ears. I know that he will listen to the people’s outcry and have a change of mind.

I know him and worked with him during former Gov. Chimaroke Nnamani’s administration, this appeal is a personal plea to Mbah who is my governor and my friend.

The former CP who traced the history of the market to when it was relocated from the present Mobile Filling station in Nsukka in 1948 to its present location said market cultural and traditional backgrounds.

“Every market in Igbo land and South-East in general is based on cultural and traditional backgrounds because it takes a lot to have a market.

“Attempt by the former Gov Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi’s administration to relocate the market to Ede Oballa because of bad advice to him by political sycophants was vehemently resisted by “Umu Ada Nsukka” (Nsukka Daughters) who protested naked in a broad daylight.

He urged Mbah to beware of political sycophants who may want to use him to achieve their selfish motives.

Ngwu however, advised affected traders to have faith in God, believing that God being the Alpha and Omega can make impossible possible as well as make way where there is no way.