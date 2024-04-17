FG stresses collaboration for enhanced public health in Nigeria

The Federal Government has reiterated the importance of collaboration to enhance public health measures in the country.

Speaking at the 4th Bi-Annual Stakeholders Engagement, themed “Improving Public Health Programs through Science”, Dr Tunji Alausa, Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, underscored the significance of knowledge sharing among stakeholders at both national and sub-national levels.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the meeting is aimed at facilitating reviews and share experiences to strengthen stakeholders’ roles in critical areas such as HIV epidemic control, vaccination systems, and disease outbreak responses.

Alausa commended the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for its sustained support to 22 states in the country, particularly in disease outbreak preparedness, immunizations, and HIV epidemic control.

Highlighting the key thematic areas and priorities of the health sector agenda, he underscored the government’s commitment to achieving Universal Health Coverage and improving the health and well-being of every Nigerian.

He urged all stakeholders to collaborate with the government in building a healthier and more prosperous nation for generations to come.

Mr David Green, Chargé d’Affaires interim for the U.S. Embassy in Abuja, applauded Nigeria’s efforts in combating public health challenges, particularly in disease prevention and HIV epidemic control.

Green underlined the importance of evidence-based decision-making and partnerships in achieving and sustaining HIV epidemic control.

He commended the collective efforts of Nigerian authorities and the CDC in advancing public health goals.

The event provided an opportunity to discuss new initiatives and partnerships aimed at strengthening Nigeria’s public health infrastructure.

He reiterated the need for continued collaboration and investment in healthcare to address ongoing challenges effectively.

Dr Walter Kazadi Mulombo, the World Health Organization (WHO) Country Representative to Nigeria, lauded Nigeria’s proactive measures in health crisis management.

Mulombo underlined the importance of collaboration between the WHO and Nigerian authorities in combating health threats and improving health outcomes nationwide.

Also speaking, Dr Temitope Ilori, Director General of the National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA), acknowledged the collective effort needed to achieve the shared vision of an AIDS-free Nigeria by 2030.

Ilori underscored NACA’s commitment to coordinating the multisectoral response to HIV and related diseases.

NAN recalled that the conference serves as a critical platform for reviewing progress, discussing challenges, and strategizing future initiatives in combating HIV/AIDS within Nigeria.

Key stakeholders, policymakers, health professionals, and community leaders converge to share insights and exchange best practices towards more effective HIV prevention, treatment, and support services. (NAN)

By Abujah Racheal