Sanusi’s reinstatement: We’ll adhere to Court Order, CP says 

The Police Command and other security agencies in Kano will adhere strictly with the Court order halting the installation of a new Emir

By Aminu Garko

The Police Command and other security agencies in Kano will adhere strictly with the Court order halting the installation of a new Emir in Kano, the Commissioner, Mr Usaini Gumel, has said.

Gumel told newsmen on Saturday in Kano that the Federal High Court order in suit FHC/KN/CS/182/2024, dated May 23, 2024, was still subsisting and would be enforced.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN), reports that Gumel spoke at a press conference held at the Police Headquarters in Bompai, Kano.

The Federal High Court had, on Thursday, halted the installation of a new Emir after the state government abrogated the Emirates Council Law which effectively dissolved the five Emirates created by former Kano Governor Abdullahi Ganduje.

Governor Abba Yusuf on Thursday signed the Kano Emirate Bill (2024), into law and announced the return of former CBN Governor Sanusi Lamido Sanusi as as Emir of Kano.

Sanusi had been removed from office in March 2020 by Ganduje, who cited insubordination as reason for his action.

Yusuf also deposed the Emirs of Kano, Bichi, Karaye, Rano and Gaya and ordered them to vacate their Palaces.

They were also directed to hand over instruments of power to Deputy Governor Aminu Abdulsalam Gwarzo, who is also the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs.

The Court has, however, faulted the implementation of the new Kano Emirate law, and ordered that its implementation be suspended.

Gumel, while saying that the Court injunction would be obeyed, urged the public to “remain calm and patient” as the matter would be addressed by the court on June 3, 2024.

He warned that anyone found planning to disrupt the peace or jeopardize the existing security settings in the state would be arrested and made to face the full wrath of the law.

The police commissioner emphasised that the command, along with other security agencies, is committed to sustaining the peace and peaceful coexistence in the state, and warned miscreants to steer clear of violence.

He added that anyone found with such tendencies would be dealt with, according to the law of the land.(NAN)