Ex-EFCC Chairman, Ibrahim Lamorde dies at 61

A former chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC), Mr Ibrahim Lamorde is dead.

By Isaac Aregbesola

He was aged 61.

Lamorde reportedly died on Sunday morning in Egypt, where he had travelled for medical treatment.

He was the third Executive Chairman of the anti-graft agency.

NAN said the EFCC Spokesman, Dele Oyewale, could not initially be reached for comments over the development as of the time of filing the story.

However, NEWSDIARYONLINE reports that EFCC has finally issued a statement mourning Lamorde.

In the statement EFCC expressed shock over the sudden death of the former EFCC Chairman, lamorde.

Equally, NAN reported that Lamorde’s family could not be reached for comments on Sunday morning.

Born on Dec. 20, 1962, Lamorde joined the Nigerian Police in 1986 and retired as a Deputy Inspector-General of Police in 2021(NAN)