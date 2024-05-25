Yusuf orders arrest of Aminu Ado Bayero, deposed Kano Emir

Gov. Abba Yusuf of Kano State has ordered the immediate arrest of the former Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero

By Aminu Garko

Gov. Abba Yusuf of Kano State has ordered the immediate arrest of the former Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero.

A statement by Sanusi Bature Dawakin-Tofa, Director-General, Media and Publicity, issued on Saturday in Kano, said that the order became necessary because Bayero was “creating tension in the state”.

It said that the former Emir was “smuggled into Kano city last night in an attempt to forcefully return to the palace, two days after being deposed”.

It further confirmed that the new Emir, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, arrived at the palace in the company of the Governor, Deputy Governor, the Speaker of the State Assembly, and other top government functionaries at about 1:00 a.m. on Saturday, 25th May, 2024.

The statement said that Gov. Yusuf, as Chief Security Officer of the state, had directed the Commissioner of Police to arrest the deposed Emir “with immediate effect for disturbing public peace and attempting to destroy the relative peace the state enjoys”.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that the state government, on Thursday, repealed the Emirates Council Law which effectively annulled the five Emirates created by Yusuf’s predecessor, Abdullahi Ganduje, in 2019.

The state government, thereafter, merged the five Emirates into one and reinstated Sanusi Lamido Sanusi as the new Emir.

He had been removed in March 2020 by Ganduje who cited insubordination for his action. (NAN)