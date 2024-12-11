‘No More Sit-at-Home’, GOC Declares South-East Safe for Festive Season, Reveals Military Gains

By Chimezie Godfrey

The General Officer Commanding (GOC) and Force Commander of Joint Task Force (JTF) South-East Operation UDO KA, Major General Hassan Taiwo Dada, has declared the South-East safe for the upcoming festive season, dismissing fears of sit-at-home orders and promising robust security measures to protect lives and property.

Speaking during a briefing with Defence Correspondents from the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) Abuja, Maj-Gen Dada said the so-called sit-at-home practice is now a relic of the past. According to him, “There is actually nothing like sit-at-home now; what we have is the attitude of the people. Some of them who have no business use Mondays as a third day of the weekend.

“This is a critical period, and we will continue to work with all security agencies to make sure the festive period does not come with any form of problem,” he assured.

Highlighting the military’s achievements, Maj-Gen Dada revealed that Operation UDO KA had effectively combined kinetic and non-kinetic strategies to restore peace in the region. Among the notable milestones are: “Recovery of 13,000 firearms, including AK-47 rifles and pump-action guns, destruction of 217 illegal refineries, rescue of 82 abductees, neutralization of over 45 IPOB/ESN camps, among others.

The non-kinetic measures have also yielded impressive results. “We’ve conducted free medical outreaches, distributed relief materials, and reopened the Onu-Imo market previously shut down by IPOB members,” Dada disclosed.

Maj-Gen Dada emphasized the danger posed by criminal elements exploiting the guise of Biafran agitation for crimes like kidnapping, robbery, and organ harvesting. He called on the media to highlight these atrocities.“We are not fighting legitimate agitation but criminality,” he stated.

The GOC acknowledged the challenge of propaganda from IPOB/ESN, noting that Operation UDO KA has enlisted experts to counter fake narratives online. “Propagandists have been employed to distribute videos, images, and written messages to counter IPOB propaganda,” he said.

Additionally, the operation is collaborating with the National Orientation Agency (NOA) to reorient youths, who he said are targeted for recruitment by IPOB/ESN.

Maj-Gen Dada praised the effectiveness of the military’s non-kinetic approach in fostering trust with locals. “The non-kinetic approach is working. I play football with the youths, we issue palliatives, and we’re executing community projects,” he said.

On arms proliferation in the region, he assured that the Federal Government is taking firm steps to tackle the issue.

As the festive season approaches, the GOC expressed confidence in the region’s safety and urged residents to disregard fear-inducing propaganda. “There is peace in the South-East. We are here to ensure it stays that way,” he concluded.

A tour to the 14 Brigade Command

corroborated the assertions and claims of the GOC Maj-Gen Dada that the South-East region is peaceful, as our visit to axis of Okigwe and its environs witnessed the normal business activities.

Lt Col. Adeniyi Adebayo who represented the Commander of the 14 Brigade Command highlighted the gains made by Operation UDO KA which include denial of freedom of operation of IPOB/ESN, destruction of IPOB camps, recovery of IPOB vehicles, reduction of the activities of kidnappers, and prevention of oil bunkering, among others.

However, he lamented that intelligent gathering is poor due to lack of cooperation from the local whom most are under the influence of oat made with IPOB members.