NIS hands over wanted human trafficking suspect to NAPTIP

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), has confirmed receiving a high profile human trafficking suspect from the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS).

By Aderogba George

The confirmation is contained in a statement on Friday in Abuja by a Press Officer in NAPTIP, Mr Vincent Adekoye.



Adekoye said the suspect, Uadiale-Christiana Jacob, popularly known as Christy Gold, had been on the wanted list of NAPTIP since 2020.



He said the woman had been operating across the Middle Eastern countries, with an operational base in Dubai, United Arab Emirate (UAE).



According to him, she was arrested on arrival from Dubai for the new year celebration, while her gang members like Michael Nduka, Osas Wiseman, Vivian, and one Prophet John in Lagos were still on the run.



He explained that the suspect accused of recruiting underage Nigerian girls in Dubai for sexual exploitation, had earlier been arrested in 2020 in Benin and charged before a Federal High Court in Asaba but jumped bail and absconded to Dubai.



He quoted NAPTIP Director-General, Hajia Binta Adamu-Bello, commending NIS for apprehending the suspect and demonstrating the essence of inter-agency collaboration.



“NAPTIP also appreciates the efforts of other members of the Intelligence Community who are working behind the scenes to apprehend these fellows.





“This is a clear message to other members of this international criminal gang who are still on the run: They can only hide for a while; they can never hide forever.

“We have already activated all necessary security and intelligence apparatus, and our partners around the World are on the lookout for these elements. Very soon, the net will catch them.

“I am happy it was a sad end for human traffickers in the country in 2024 and we promise them a hell in 2025.

“We are more determined and will be more decisive this year to fish them out,” the NAPTIP boss said. (NAN

