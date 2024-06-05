NGO mobilises students to drive climate change solutions in Kaduna

The Women Initiative for Sustainable Environment (WISE) says it is mobilising students and young people in Kaduna state to drive climate change solutions in their respective communities.

WISE founder and Programme Director, Mrs Olanike Olugboji-Daramola, stated this during a one-day Green Awareness Walk in Kaduna on Wednesday, with the theme, “Generation Green: Taking the Lead in Tackling Land Degradation and Drought”.

The walk, which took place within the College of Environmental Studies, Kaduna Polytechnic, was organised by WISE, in Collaboration with National Association of Environmental Science Technology, Kaduna Polytechnic.

It was organised to commemorate the 2024 World Environment Day (WED) with the theme, “Land Restoration, Desertification, and Drought Resilience”.

Olanike Olugboji said that the campaign became necessary considering the anxiety among young people caused by the chaos associated with environmental challenges and global warming.

She attributed global warming and other environmental degradation to the excesses of human activities and stressed the need for young people to join the campaign against climate change and environment degradation.

“It is, therefore, crucial to create awareness among young people on the need for them to begin to take the lead and think outside the box on issues affecting our climate and the environment.

“The goal is for the youths to drive solutions, take action and create initiative that will help reduce some of the environmental problems affecting humanity.

The founder said that sustainable development was only possible if everyone realised the need for collective responsibility in protecting the climate.

She said that the WISE had been mobilising women and young girls in Kaduna and other parts of the country to take part in providing solutions to climate change and other environmental challenges.

“We have realised, over the years, the wide gap in terms of women’s access to environmental resources, even when they are the most vulnerable to the impact of environmental challenges and climate change.

“Women are the most vulnerable and yet their voices were missing at the decision-making table.

“We will keep building the capacity of women and young girls to become authors of their own fate, as it concerns the environment and the climate challenges,” she said.

She stressed the need for policy makers and residents to begin to identify solutions and take actions to reverse environmental degradation and climate change.

She also called on the government and relevant stakeholders to equip communities with the needed knowledge and skills to plan trees and adopt eco-friendly technology in everyday life.

According to her, adopting eco-friendly technologies like clean cooking stoves and solar technology will significantly replace the use of traditional cooking methods and lighting systems.

“This will go a long way in preventing indoor air pollution caused by traditional cooking methods, kerosine lamps and candles in our homes.

“Climate change is real and not far away. It is close next door. Do something; tell someone to do something and we will be doing a lot to reverse climate change,” she said.

Dr Patrick Kibo, Head of Department, Environmental Science, Kaduna Polytechnic, commended WISE for targeting the youths in its climate change campaign.

Kibo said that climate change and other environmental challenges could be dramatic and might consume humanity if action was not taken.

He urged the government to be proactive, and outlaw activities that negatively impact the climate.

According to him, people need to know that when they destroy one tree, they should plant five more to sustain the environment.

Similarly, one of the students, Aishatu Ibrahim, said that the awareness was apt, and would motivate students and young people to take action towards climate change adaptation and mitigation.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that other highlights of the event included a panel discussion and tree planting

By Sani Idris