NEMA organises inter school quiz on waste management in Kano

By Ramatu Garba



The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), on Tuesday, organised an Inter-Secondary Schools Quiz Competition on Solid Waste Management and Flood Preparedness Campaign in Kano.

Speaking at the event, Dr Nuraddeen Abdullahi,NEMA Coordinator, Kano Territorial Office, said the campaign was an initiative to inculcate proper waste management culture among students.

“Today we gather not only to test our knowledge but also to engage in a critical conversation on managing our waste sustainably and preparing for the floods that increasingly threaten our communities.

“Our world is changing, and with it comes the responsibility to adapt and find innovative solutions to the challenges we face.

“Solid waste management and flood preparedness are not just topics for discussion but essential actions we must all take seriously.

“These are issues that directly impact our environment, our health, and our future,” Abdullahi said.

He called on students to take an important step in becoming informed and responsible citizens as the next generation of leaders, who will make decisions that shape the communities and the environment.

“The knowledge you gain here today will empower you to make a difference , not just in your school or neighborhood, but on a much larger scale,” he said.

He urged the participants to approach the competition with enthusiasm and a spirit of learning.

“Remember, while winning is important, the true victory lies in the understanding and awareness you will take away from this experience.

“Every question answered correctly is a step towards a cleaner, safer, and more resilient world,” he said.

Hajiya Ramatu Tofa, the principal of Government Girls College (GGC) Dala, one of the participating schools, commended NEMA for the initiative,adding that the competition would impact positively on the activities of the students.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Khalid bn Walid Secondary School emerged winner, while GGC Dala came second and Government Girls Secretary School (GGSS) Kuka Bulukiya finished in the third place.

Trophies were presented to the winners, while consolation prizes including waste bin baskets, plastic parkers, brooms and rakes were given to each participating school.

NAN further reports that Al-Furqan International Science Secondary School, GGC Dala, GGSS Bulukiya, GGASS Tudun Bojuwa and Khalid bn Walid Senior Secondary School among others, participated in the competition.(NAN)