NDE tasks SPW beneficiaries in Nasarawa State on entrepreneurship

National Directorate of Employment ( NDE) has urged beneficiaries of Special Public Works( SPW) in Nasarawa State to embrace entrepreneurship for self reliance and societal development.

Mr Rotgak Goden- Go’ar, acting State Coordinator of NDE gave the charge on Wednesday at the opening of Basic Skills Training (BBT) for the SPW beneficiaries.

He pointed out that embracing by entrepreneurship the participants would not only become self reliant but would be able to contribute their quota to the development of the country.

The coordinator said that the training was organised to inculcate in the participants the spirit of entrepreneurship, creativity and self reliance, with a view to assisting them set up their businesses.

He said that participants would be trained on how to source funds, marketing plan, legal responsibilities, cash management among others.

According to him, Nasarawa State fully participated and benefitted from the intervention as 1,000 beneficiaries were recruited from each of the 13 Local Government Areas of the state.

“It will be recalled that the President Muhammadu Buhari administration through the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Mr Festus Keyamo, launched the SPW programme in January, 2021.

“This programme is organised as an exit strategy for the Extended Special Public Works.

” It is under one of our effective schemes – Basic Business Training of the Small Scale Enterprises Department, in a bid to stamp out hopelessness and total dependence on government even after this program,’’ he said.

Goden- Go’ar said that the workshop was most relevant for those that would want to engage in small businesses.

He, therefore, advised participants to give training all the attention it deserved in order to reap the benefit.

Some of the participants, Hauwa Mohammed and Abimiku Ovey, who spoke to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN),

