NGO trains 53 widows on skill acquisition in FCT

The Xploit Consulting Ltd., on Wednesday trained 53 widows on various skills acquisition in the FCT.

Mrs Grace Taiwo, the Communication Director of the organisation, while addressing the participants in Abuja, said that the training was to enhance livelihood of the widows.

Taiwo said the organisation was committed to ensure that it support the less privilege, thereby, offering them free training on various skill acquisition.

She said the widows were drawn from Dutse Alhaji, Dutse Bokuma and Dawaki communities, all in Bwari Area Council, FCT.

Taiwo said the widows were trained on soap making, wig making, bead making and make up artistry, adding that Access Bank Plc supported the organisation in the training.

She said the organisation offered a range of services which include business planning project management, environmental management and Information Communication Technology, other services as well as adding value to lives of people.

Mr Bulus Diko, the Youth Leader, Dutse Bokuma, appreciated the organisation for the gesture and advised the participants to pay good attention to enable them have better understanding of the training.

Diko also urged other NGOs and relevant stakeholders to emulate Xploit consulting Ltd, adding that the effort would take the widows and other less privilege out of hardship.

Mrs Mariam Ibrahim, who spoke on behalf of the participants, thanked the organisation for the free training offered to them.

Ibrahim called on government to listen to plight of the widows and support them by providing an enabling environment for their businesses. (NAN)

