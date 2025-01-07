NDDC laying foundation for economic devt in N/Delta – MOSIEND

By Nathan Nwakamma

The Movement for the Survival of the Izon Ethnic Nationality in the Niger Delta (MOSIEND), has lauded the current leadership of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) for the successes recorded in 2024.

The President of MOSIEND, Dr. Kennedy Tonjo-west made the commendation when he spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Yenagoa in an assessment of developments across the Niger Delta region in 2024.

He appreciated President Bola Tinubu for assembling a board that has demonstrated mutual respect and an unprecedented level of dedication to addressing the challenges plaguing the Niger Delta region.

According to him “When President Tinubu constituted the NDDC Board, many were skeptical due to the infighting that led to the dismantling of the previous Boards, but today, the strides made by this technically sound and development focused team have proven doubters wrong.

“The Tinubu administration has been commended from several quarters for getting it right as regards appointments made into the Commission and other departments of the government, a thing that had bedeviled past administrations.

“The Commission’s Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Samuel Ogbuku has kept his pledge to adhere strictly to the President’s directive on completing all ongoing projects in the region, including roads, bridges, schools and healthcare facilities, this is in addition to the human capital development initiatives embarked upon by the management to give the citizens and residents of the once volatile oil region a sense of belonging”.

Tonjo-West emphasized the harmonious relationship among board members and their engagement with various stakeholders.

He further said that: ” Ogbuku’s open door policy, destabilized, and humble disposition in adopting suggestions and advice proffered during interactive sessions and stakeholders engagements into his programmes and policies goes a long way to encourage stakeholders, making them see themselves as partakers in the NDDC development agenda.

“ I urge Mr President to take the board very seriously and approve every facility needed to bring renewed hope agenda more expediently in the region,”.

MOSIEND, a Pan- Niger Delta pressure group, appreciated the passion and commitment of the Board and Management and urged them to stick to the rules of global best practice in their service to the region and the Nation.

The MOSIEND leader called for continued synergy between NDDC and the State governors of the region as it will ensure continued unity and peace in the region.

Tonjo-West said: “The NDDC’s performance reflects President Tinubu’s renewed hope agenda, and it has restored the faith of the Niger Delta people in the commission’s mandate.

“one can only hope that those who take delight in obstructing meaningful development of the Niger Delta region will take a break this time around and allow the dream of the commission come through this time”.

He notes that if the high level of performance recorded by this NDDC management is replicated in other departments/sectors of the government, the economy will record giant leap which will increase the chances of Mr. President to clinch the votes of the region in the next election cycle.

Tonjo-West maintained that a major plus for the Ogbuku led administration is the setting up of the Niger Delta Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Trade, Mines and Agriculture (NDCCITMA) in the course of the year.

According to him, this singular feat, designed to foster economic growth and peace in the oil rich region seek to engage youths in meaningful ventures and promoting entrepreneurship through structured support to Chambers of Commerce in Niger Delta.

Tonjo-West listed several other achievements of the NDDC board to include: Healthcare and Social Welfare – where the NDDC has introduced free medical services, provided financial support for life-threatening illnesses for individuals, and equipped hospitals to improve healthcare delivery in the region.

Human Capital and Economic Development – The commission’s postgraduate scholarship programme for indigenes of the Niger Delta is creating opportunities for academic and professional growth.

Others are completion of abandoned projects, spread around the region are now being given the needed technical and financial push.

He further said that to put an end to the reoccurring case of youth restrictiveness, the Commission has put in place Youth based Programmes like Project Hope, the Niger Delta Investment Scheme and internship initiatives aimed at reducing unemployment and empowering the youths.

“For the first time, ethnic nationalities in the Niger Delta are united in their support for the NDDC. This is a testament to the inclusive approach of the current leadership,” he noted.

The MOSIEND President urged all stakeholders to support the board’s vision, and warned against activities that could derail progress and expressed optimism about the upcoming project commissioning activities slated for February 2025, describing it as a new dawn for the region. (NAN)