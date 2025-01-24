National Park solicits NOA’s support on  public enlightenment

The Hadejia Wetlands National Park (HWNP) in Jigawa has solicited the support of the National Orientation Agency (NOA) in sensitising the public on its mandates.

By Muhammad Nasir Bashir

Mr Jonah Moses, HWNP’s acting Conservator, sought the support when he paid an advocacy visit to the State Director of NOA, Mr Ahmad Tijjani, in Dutse.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the Jigawa government recently transferred ownership of the Hadejia Wetland Game Reserve to the Federal Government.

Moses noted that national parks play vital roles, especially in the conservation of bio-diversity and mitigation of climate change problems.

” Other tasks performed by the parks include promoting research and development as well as provision of employment opportunities.

“These benefits can only be made more visible to the public if NOA supports in educating and sensitising residents,” he said.

Responding, Tijjani thanked the conservator and his team for the visit.

He said that the agency remained committed to prioritising the issue of climate change.

According to him, the agency has a department that deals with environment, climate and energy related issues.

He assured the team of the agency’s readiness to mobilise citizens’ support and cooperation for the park. (NAN)