Nasarawa State to host 2025 Unity Pre-season tournament

By Emmanuel Jonathan

Patrick Ngwaogu, the Chairman and Sponsor of the Abuja Unity Pre-season Tournament, has said that the 2025 Unity Preseason Tournament would be hosted by asarawa State.

Ngwaogu who made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Tuesday, said that it will be held precisely in Lafia Township Stadium.

He said that the state government has given a nod on their request to host the next year’s tournament.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the tournament is an annual football event to prepare football clubs for the new sesaon.

“It is meant to build teams within the northern conference for the new football season especially the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) league,”he said.

He said that if the participating teams make good use of their experiences at the tournament, they will be able to perform well during the new season.

According to him, “Most of the clubs use the preseason tournament to make adjustments and watch out for good players that can help them perform well as a team,”

Ngwaogu said that not less than six players from the junior clubs that participated in this year`s edition of the tournament were billed to be signed by NPFL clubs.

“Two of the players are from the Likeminds Football Club of Gwagwalada and the other four players are from 2K19 Football Club of Abuja,” he said.

NAN reports that the 2024 Preseason Tournament ended with Likeminds Football Club of Gwagwalada emerging winners of the tournament.

Likeminds FC defeated Niger Tornadoes of Minna 1-0 to emerge winner of this year’s tournament.

Lucky Chidum Ojukwu scored the only goal of the game in the 72nd minute before a handful of guests and spectators.

Eleven teams, including Nasarawa United, Plateau United, participated in this year’s tournament which was held at the Area 3 football stadium from Aug. 12 to 18. (NAN).