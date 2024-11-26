Man, 20, arraigned for allegedly impersonating Army

By Sandra Umeh

The police in Lagos on Tuesday, arraigned a 20-year-old man, Lawrence Abah, for alleged impersonation.

The defendant, whose house address was not provided, is standing trial before an Ojo Magistrates’ Court in Lagos, on a count charge of impersonation.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The prosecutor, ASP Simon Uche, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Nov. 8, at the Egan Igando area of Lagos.

He alleged that the defendant impersonated as a serving member of the Nigeria Army by wearing full army camouflage.

He said that the offence contravened the provisions of Section 77( b) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Magistrate L.K.J Layeni, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N200,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Layeni adjourned the case until Dec. 9 for mention. (NAN)