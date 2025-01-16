Trump considering executive order to save Tiktok from being blocked

United States President-elect Donald Trump is considering using an executive order to prevent the TikTok app from being blocked in the (U.S.).

The Washington Post reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The order would suspend enforcement of the law, which required TikTok to be either blocked or sold on Jan.19, for 60 to 90 days.

This will be giving Trump’s administration time to negotiate a sale or find another solution.

However, from a legal perspective, this action is rather disputable, the report said.

Meanwhile, U.S. President Joe Biden’s outgoing administration is also looking for ways to keep the app available in the U.S., NBC News reported, citing people familiar with the discussions.

The White House is reportedly seeking to apply the law banning TikTok in a way that would allow U.S. users to access the app when the law goes into effect on Sunday.

Earlier this week, The Information news portal reported that TikTok was preparing to shut down its app for U.S. users on Jan. 19.

In April 2024, Biden signed a law forcing TikTok owner ByteDance to find an American owner for the app.

If this does not happen by Jan. 19, the app will be banned in the U,S

However, U.S. President-elect Donald Trump has appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court to delay the implementation of the ban so that he has time to resolve the dispute after his inauguration on Jan. 20.

This is according to a document obtained by RIA Novosti.

TikTok, launched in 2018, remains under scrutiny by U.S. authorities, who fear the app may be sharing user data with the Chinese government or spreading propaganda.

TikTok has consistently denied the allegations.

The app has about 170 million users in the U.S. alone.