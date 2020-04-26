Kano records 4 new COVID-19 cases

The Kano State Government says it has recorded four additional cases of the COVID-19, making a total of 77 confirmed cases in the state.

The state’s Ministry of Health made this known on its verified Twitter handle @KNSMOH.

“Update as at 12:30 a.m. April 26, 2020; four new COVID-19 cases confirmed.

“Total confirmed cases in Kano State are now 77, one COVID-19 death was recorded,” it said.

It enjoined residents of the state to stay-at-home to break the chain of the virus transmission. (NAN)