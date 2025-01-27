International Customs Day: NCS reiterates commitment to leveraging on technology

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Ogun Area 1, Command, has reiterated its commitment to leverage on Technology to strengthen security and combat cross-border crimes

By Ige Adekunle

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Ogun Area 1, Command, has reiterated its commitment to leverage on Technology to strengthen security and combat cross-border crimes in the state.

The Command’s Area Comptroller, Mr Ahmadu Shuaibu, said this during an event to commemorate the 2025 International Customs Day (ICD), on Monday in Idiroko, Ogun.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 2025 International Customs Day has as its theme: “Customs Delivering on its Commitment to Efficiency, Security, and Prosperity.”

Shuaibu said that the need to leverage on technology by the Command could not be over-emphasised because of its strategic location at the nation’s border.

According to him, this places the command at the forefront of combating cross-border crimes and ensuring the seamless flow of legitimate trade.

“Ogun 1 Area Command joins Customs administrations worldwide to reaffirm our collective dedication to facilitating legitimate trade, safeguarding our borders, and contributing to national and global economic growth,” he said.

Shuaibu also said that the significance of this year’s celebration was heightened by the evolving challenges and opportunities in global trade, technology, and border management.

The comptroller commended the Federal Government, the Comptroller -General of Customs and the stakeholders in trade for their unflinching support.

He further commended sister security agencies for their unwavering dedication and cooperation with personnel of the service towards safeguarding Nigeria’s borders.

The Assistant Comptroller –Officer in charge of Ohumbe Outstation -Mr Clement Amaweh, stressed the need for efficiency in Customs operations for the country’s economic vibrancy and global competitiveness.

Amaweh, who was a guest lecturer, said that NCS had deployed the use of such technology including Scanners, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) and advanced data analytics to monitor and intercept suspicious illicit activities.

“Efforts have been made to improve efficiency in NCS operations without compromising security or hindering economic prosperity.

“Reduction in cargo duel-time, introduction of Fast track and Post Clearance Audit (PCA) system among others, were meant to improve NCS procedure,” he said.

Amaweh said that ICD was dedicated to the United efforts of NCS to support people and businesses by strengthening the global supply chain, reinforcing collaboration, harnessing technology and putting tradition and new partners at the centre of the transformation process. (NAN)