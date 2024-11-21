How universities should restore dignity – Former VC

Prof Chinedium Nwajiuba, former Vice-chancellor, Alex Ekwueme Federal University,Ndufu Alike Ikwo says to refine higher Education in the country, management of universities should thoroughly examine their graduates before certifying them worthy in character and learning.

Nwajiuba said this in Nsukka on Tuesday while delivering a lecture organised by Imo Professors Forum (IPF) in University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN) heartland 2nd lecture series titled “The Role of Higher Education in Social Refinement for Human Development”

He said the present deficits in universities were not there those good days of the past because graduates where thoroughly examined and re-examined before they were, certified worthy in character and learning.

“University supposed to be a place to train people in character and learning, but today many people are not seeing anything wrong in this deficits in character and learning.

“This ugly situation in some of our universities are very worrisome, the warning signals we must guard against by insisting on the right quality of products.

“Present generation of lecturers that is about passing out of the system in our universities may be the last that is well trained in character and learning,” he said.

He urged UNN as primer university to take the lead in restoring the dignity of character and learning among universities in the country.

“UNN was established and built with Eastern Nigeria Palm Oil Economy which what is known now as Imo State is prime contributor.

“UNN is founded to restore the dignity of blackman and for Whiteman to refine his understanding of blackman.

“Dr Nnamdi Azikiwe of the blessed memory, while seconding a motion in 1955 to establish UNN said .

” The immediate aim of Africa education should be to develop character, initiative and ability of youths so that they may be reliable, useful and intelligence in the rapid changing life and circumstances of their own people,”he said.

The guest lecturer who hailed from Imo State expressed appreciation to IPF-UNN for finding him worthy to deliver the 2nd Heartland lecture series of the forum.

In a remark, Emeritus Professor Tim Nwala, the Chairman, BOT Alaigbo Development foundation who Chaired the occasion commended the forum for the choice of Nwajiuba as the guest lecturer who he described as an erudite professor and international scholar.

Nwala said the title of the lecture was apt given the decline in standard of higher education in the country.

He urged government to always use professors in implementing their policies and programmes in order to boost the economy and ensure rapid infrastructural development in the country.

The Emeritus Processor however, urged professors in universities to provide adequate guidance to the society who looked upon them for knowledge and direction .

Nwala commended Prof Peter Akah, the Chairman of IPF and his executives for their commitment and dedication in piloting the affairs of the forum and urged them to keep up.

Earlier in a remark, Prof Peter Akah, Chairman of IPF and former Acting Vice-chancellor of Imo State University said that, the Heartland lecture series is an annual event instituted by the professors of Imo State extraction working at both campuses of UNN.

“The lectures are tailored towards local, national and international issues impacting on human capital development.

The Chairman of IPF who is Senior Lecturer at the Faculty of Pharmaceutical Sciences UNN noted that the forum has over 80 professors who have continued to make invaluable contributions to the growth of the university administratively and academically.

“Many of us have served and are still serving as Heads of Department, Deans of Facilities, Directors of Institutes, Provost, Deputy Vice Chancellor and now Acting Vice Chancellor,

as well as chairman and member of many critical departmental, faculty, and University committees,” the IPF chairman said.

Akah expressed appreciation to guests who came from far and near to attend heartland 2nd lecture series in spite their tight schedules and pledged that IPF would continue to be good ambassadors of Imo State.

In an interview with our correspondent later, Comrade Nwadinigwe Fortune, the President, National Association of Imo State Students (NAISS)UNN Chapter, said students from Imo State actively participated in the 2nd Annual Heartland Lecture series organised by IPF and learnt many things that impacted positively on them

“Imo students will continue to foster unity and show support in our various communities as well as encourage all members to prioritise involvements concerning Imo-related events and programmes,” he said.

Bar.Success Akagburuonye, MD/CEO PRACO International Ltd Abuja, was among dignitaries present.