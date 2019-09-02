How dangerous WhatsApp bug could leak your data to hackers

#TrackNigeria WhatsApp users are recommended to be cautious as security experts have issued a warning after a new bug has been detected.

The new bug allows hackers to access WhatsApp chats of users which puts their privacy at great risk.

Google’s Project Zero team discovered the threat and revealed that iOS users are under threat after if they visit a compromised website, which has been circulating in the messages.

The researchers went on to explain and added that iOS users will have to make sure that they do not log on to any unauthorised websites as it can allow hackers to gain access to users’ photos, location and other important details through their WhatsApp chats.

Facebook-owned WhatsApp has always endorsed itself as a messaging platform which banks on end to end encryption.

The encryption allows users to be sure of privacy and be confident no one else can read or have into their chat. But the recent revelations have come as a shock which could comprise users privacy.

According to a report by Statista, WhatsApp has over 1.5 billion users across the globe who use the app every month.

According to Google researcher, Ian Beer, with the end to end encryption being compromised, hackers start sending all the hacked messages as plain texts over the server.

Google added that only a handful of websites have the ability to hack devices like this and users should make sure they avoid using any unauthorised website.

It is advised that iOS users should upgrade their devices to the latest operating system provided by Apple which allows them to be safe from these security threats.

iOS users should also make sure they do not click on any suspicious emails which might redirect them to an unknown website as that could be another ploy being used by hackers to hack devices.