Hidden Agenda: Hoodlums stole documents on corruption charges against Ganduje, family, says Gov.Yusuf

By Aminu Garko

Gov. Abba Yusuf of Kano State on Wednesday said that miscreants have looted documents related to the corruption charges against his predecessor, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, his family and aides.

Yusuf recalled that Ganduje has been facing alleged multiple charges before the State High Court.

This is contained in a statement issued on Wednesday in Kano by the Governor’s spokesperson, Sanusi Bature.

According to him, the governor made the disclosure when he paid an on-the- spot assessment visit to Kano State High Court that was vandalised by thugs during the recent nationwide anti-hunger protests.

”It is unfortunate that enemies of Kano State hired undesirable elements to vandalise one of the historic public buildings.

”This was with a mission of averting corruption charges against Ganduje, his family and aides.”

The governor said the miscreants destroyed virtually all the units of the court, including the office of the State Chief Judge.

He added that about N1billion was lost through the theft of office equipment, destruction of facilities and other relevant materials crucial to the dispensation of justice.

Yusuf urged the youths in the state to desist from being used by detractors to engage in violence.

”Instead, the youths should concentrate on skills acquisition for a better future.

”The state government will not relent in securing the lives and property of the people of the state,” he said.

Yusuf said the judiciary as the last hope of the common man must be protected at all costs.

He also directed the rehabilitation of the building with immediate effect and the deployment of adequate security for effective justice delivery.

He commiserated with the state Chief Judge, Dije Aboki and the entire judiciary over the ugly incident.

Yusuf urged them to brace up to cover what was lost in the court’s proceedings for the benefit of the common man.

He commended the people of the state for their support and cooperation to the present administration in the state.

Yusuf prayed that the gesture would be sustained for the peace, stability, prosperity and economic development of the state.( NAN)