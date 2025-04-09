2 women drown in Kano  – Fire service

By Bosede Olufunmi

The Kano State Fire Service has confirmed that two women lost their lives in a pond in Gezawa local government area of the state.

The Public Relations Officer of the service, Alhaji Saminu Abdullahi, made this known in a statement in Kano on Wednesday.

”We received a distress call on Tuesday morning at about 11:15a.m. from a vigilance group at Gezawa that women had drowned in a pond.

”The relatives of the victims informed vigilance group that the women worked at a ”Zobo” (Hibiscus) processing company.

”They said that the women had gone to the pond to themselves up after closing from work and drowned.

“We quickly sent our rescue team to the scene and recovered the corpses from the pond,’ he said.

He said that the corpses were handed over to Musa Garba, a police constable at the Gezawa police division.

The PRO advised the general public to desist from going near open waters and rivers to prevent unfortunate incidences. (NAN) (www.nannews.ng)