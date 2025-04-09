DG, Management of Labour Institute celebrate World Health Day

The Director General and Management of Micheal Imoudu Institute of Labour Studies, Ilorin has joined in celebrating this year’s World Health Day.

The theme for 2025 is “Global Action for Universal Health,” emphasizing the need for collective efforts to ensure everyone has access to quality healthcare services.

MINILS said in an official statement that it is aware and wants to recognise the effort of The Nigerian government in launched several initiatives to improve the country’s healthcare system in line with the 2025 theme:

· Universal Health Coverage (UHC): The government aims to achieve UHC by 2030, ensuring all Nigerians have access to essential healthcare services without financial hardship.

· Health Sector Renewal Investment Initiative: President Bola Tinubu’s administration has introduced this initiative to improve healthcare infrastructure, equipment, and training for frontline health workers.

· Basic Health Care Provision Fund (BHCPF): The government has redesigned the BHCPF to enhance access to essential healthcare services, with a focus on primary healthcare.

· National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS): The government has made it mandatory for everyone to be enrolled and access a package of essential health services free at the point of use.

· Healthy Ageing Policy: The government, in partnership with the World Health Organization (WHO), is reviewing the national policy on ageing to improve the wellbeing and welfare of elderly citizens.

· Cervical Cancer Initiative: The First Lady of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has launched a N1 billion initiative to combat cervical cancer in the country.

These initiatives demonstrate the government’s commitment to improving healthcare outcomes for Nigerians. Key focus areas include:

Strengthening healthcare infrastructure

Increasing access to essential healthcare services

Improving health insurance coverage

Enhancing health education and awareness

Addressing specific health challenges, such as cervical cancer and healthy ageing

It is important to state here that Micheal Imoudu National Institute for Labour studies has positioned itself through her social protection department with mandate to build capacity on:

. inclusivity and diversity initiatives.

. Accessibility strategies and support

. Policy development, implementation and review

. Pension, safety and health education and conferences.

Through collaboration and partnership with relevant ministries, parastatals, agencies, commissions and non-governmental organisations and the private sector.